Merced bomb suspect faces federal charges in connection with attack earlier this summer

Wes Parker McDaniel, 52, of Merced. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A federal grand jury indicted Wes Parker McDaniel, 52, of Merced on eight felony counts in Fresno on Thursday.

McDaniel was charged with four counts of possessing unregistered destructive devices, manufacturing destructive devices, impersonating a federal agent, being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and malicious destruction of property using an explosive, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

According to the indictment, between Feb. 1 and June 22, McDaniel manufactured approximately 10 unregistered destructive devices and possessed those devices on four separate occasions in Merced and Kings counties. On June 20, one of those devices is alleged to have caused damage to residential rental properties in Merced.

Merced police believe McDaniel is responsible for a June 20 incident at a home in the G Street/Cardella Road area involving the detonation of an explosive device.

Video surveillance footage captured a suspect throwing a lit device over the backyard fence before it caught fire and exploded, according to a Merced police news release. The explosion caused the fence to catch fire, and metal shrapnel from the device caused exterior damage to the residence.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition, McDaniel is also charged with unlawfully possessing a rifle and ammunition. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms, including destructive devices and ammunition.

The indictment also charges that on June 20, McDaniel falsely represented himself to be a special agent of the National Security Agency to arrest another person.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum prison term of five years in prison and a maximum prison term of 20 years if convicted of malicious destruction of property by means of explosive materials, according to the release.

McDaniel faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of possessing unregistered destructive devices, manufacturing destructive devices, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

He faces an additional three years in prison for the impersonation charge.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Each of the charges also carries a maximum fine of $250,000.