Driver killed in two-vehicle collision west of Firebaugh, according to CHP

One person was killed in a collision west of Firebaugh in Fresno County, according to authorities.

About 4:21 p.m. Friday, Los Banos-area California Highway Patrol officers responded to a two-vehicle collision, south of Dos Palos and west of Firebaugh, at west Nees and north Fairfax avenues, according to a CHP news release.

During the investigation, the CHP stated, it was determined that Rene Carrillo, 37, of Lemoore, was driving a 2020 Ford west on Nees about 55 mph. As Carrillo approached the intersection, the male driver of a 1999 Nissan headed north pulled into the intersection directly in front of the Ford after stopping at a posted stop sign.

According to the CHP, the front of the Ford collided with the passenger side of the Nissan. Following the collision, the Ford came to rest on the northwest shoulder of Nees while the Nissan was partially submerged in an irrigation canal to the northwest of the intersection.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. Carrillo did not report any injuries.

According to the CHP, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.