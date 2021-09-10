Merced-area first responders, veterans honored in remembrance of 9-11

In remembrance of 9-11, the El Capitan Hotel provided free breakfast to first responders, military veterans and service members Thursday to honor those who serve the community.

Those in attendance enjoyed coffee, donuts from Manley’s Donuts in Merced and breakfast burritos prepared by the El Capitan Hotel.

First responders and veterans were also given thank you cards created by Fremont Elementary School students.

Sara Cribari Hill, director of people and community impact for El Capitan Hotel, Mainzer and The Tioga, noted the military background and history of Merced County as home to the former Castle Air Force Base.

“We really appreciate and respect our veterans and first responders and we’re just grateful to have them in our community and wanted to do something to say ‘thank you,’” said Hill.

Merced Fire Chief Derek Parker said it’s special to have support from the community and to be recognized with an event.

“For people to take the time and recognize what the folks in New York and Virginia went through, all the citizens, all the first responders, it’s special,” said Parker.

Merced Police Chief Tom Cavallero said even though 9-11 was 20 years ago, it seems like it was yesterday.

“I don’t even know if we can really appreciate what those firefighters and police officers and EMS personnel went through, just because that situation is so different than our situation here,” said Cavallero.

“But it’s nice that they’re being remembered. It’s probably not so much about us as them, and the sacrifices that those firefighters and police officers and first responders made.”

Cavallero said the effort the El Capitan Hotel went through for the event was appreciated.