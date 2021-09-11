‘This brings it all back to perspective.’ Atwater hosts 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony

A somber atmosphere of reflection prevailed Saturday morning at the Atwater Community Center, as members of the Merced County community from all walks of life gathered to honor the thousands of lives lost on American soil 20 years ago.

The City of Atwater’s Day of Remembrance and Patriot Day ceremony in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 also brought together public safety personnel from many agencies.

They came to pay respect to the first responders who made the greatest sacrifice that fateful day. Vehicles from agencies like Atwater Fire (Cal Fire), California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Atwater police and Riggs Ambulance Service lined Constitution Drive, as an American Flag hung from the ladder high atop Atwater Fire Department’s Truck 42.

Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador said although “we have our issues and we have our problems,” all can gather to recognize the nearly 3,000 lives lost — and the emergency first responders, flight crews and others who never returned home to their families.

“Just that enduring American spirit is the reason we are the greatest country on the planet,” Salvador said.

Members of Cal Fire rang a bell during the ceremony to honor local fallen heroes from the military, law enforcement and fire fighters.

“We see it every day with our fireman and our police,” said Merced County Supervisor Daron McDaniel. “We tend to take it casually, but this brings it all back to perspective. A lot of our Cal Fire guys are fighting the largest fires in the history of California right now and it’s an opportunity to reflect and understand exactly what they’re doing.”

There were two moments of silence during the ceremony. The first came at 8:46 a.m., which was the time the first plane crashed into the first tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Another moment of silence came at 9:03 a.m., when the second plane crashed into the second tower 20 years ago.

“Our world as we know it changed and as we progress through the years memories do fade,” Salvador said. “I saw a survey that 15 to 20% of the population wasn’t alive on Sept. 11, 2001. It’s ceremonies like this that teach the future about the past. It reminds us, who were there, who were working, who lost people, that their sacrifices weren’t in vain.”

Other members of local government were also on hand to share their thoughts about the sacrifices made that day. “When I think about of that day I think of a lot of sorrow about the people who died and the people who lived with no family members, the people who were injured and it saddens me,” said Atwater Mayor Pro Tem John Cale.

Salvador said he was impressed to see how many younger people, who weren’t even alive 20 years ago, turned out to events to remember those who died on 9/11.

“To see the number of people come to an event like this, especially the younger generation that have only read about this in text books, is really nice to see,” Salvador said.

“These ceremonies celebrate first responders right? They deserve to be celebrated. I was fortunate enough to have a long career and there are many who don’t get that opportunity so I’m thankful for their sacrifice.”