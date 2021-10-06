Coroner identifies Atwater driver killed in apparent high-speed rollover crash

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office identified the driver killed in a rollover crash on Monday as 21-year-old Fabian Garcia of Atwater, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the solo-vehicle collision in the area of Livingston Cressey Road, just west of Cressey Road, at about 4:50 p.m.

Authorities said the man was driving east on Livingston Cressey Road in a 2008 Honda Civic at speeds witnesses told investigators were over 100 mph.

According to the CHP, Garcia veered to the right-hand shoulder, overcorrected, and lost control of the vehicle, which rolled several times. Garcia was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said Garcia was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.