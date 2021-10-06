Local

Coroner identifies passenger killed in Merced County rollover crash near Livingston

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.
A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified the passenger killed in a rollover collision near Livingston on Tuesday morning as 19-year-old Meliton Gutierrez of Atwater, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Gutierrez and the driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, were both ejected from a 1997 Ford Explorer that overturned multiple times along Westside Boulevard, west of Sultana Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the collision at about 4 a.m. and said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Westside Boulevard at a high speed when it traveled onto the dirt shoulder of the road and overturned, striking multiple almond trees.

According to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga, it appears neither occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. The driver was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with major injuries and was last known to be in critical condition.

Zuniga said alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Environment

Coast Guard investigates cargo ship that was in the area of massive Orange County oil spill

October 06, 2021 4:53 PM

Environment

White House moves to restore environment reviews eased by Trump

October 06, 2021 4:05 PM

Environment

California lawmakers demand more info from 2 federal agencies on massive oil spill

October 06, 2021 4:02 PM

Environment

Changing weather raises fear that Orange County oil spill could reach more of California’s coastal areas

Updated October 06, 2021 2:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service