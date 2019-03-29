Closure of Highway 59 in Merced has been extended - again, Caltrans says

The work on the BNSF railroad that has closed Highway 59 for more than a week in Merced has been extended — again, officials said Friday.
The route that connects north Merced to Highway 99 was originally supposed to be closed for five days but will remain closed through April 5, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Repairs on the crossing on Highway 59, just south of Olive Avenue, is estimated to be complete by midnight of April 6, a news release said.
Truck drivers will need to continue to detour to Franklin Avenue detour.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
That means trucks heading south will need to take Santa Fe Drive west, turn south on Franklin Avenue and then east on Ashby Road to 16th street.
Truck drivers heading north will need to take 16th Street to Ashby Road, turn north on Franklin Road and east on Santa Fe Drive.
All over vehicles will need to take R Street to head to Olive Avenue or 16th Street.
Comments