Atwater City Council members sworn in, as officials reflect on positive fiscal turnaround

As new and returning City of Atwater officials took oaths of office on Monday, local leaders reflected on the last several years as a time of rebirth for the once floundering city.

“Atwater is in such a better place, and I really do think its because you have the best council ever up here,” said former council member Cindy Vierra, who officially exited her four-year term on Monday.

Tyler Button, a special education teacher, was sworn in to fill Vierra’s District 2 seat. Councilmember John Cale also took the oath of office.

Cale was elected to serve another term after being appointed in 2018 to represent District 1 after Paul Creighton took on the role of mayor.

Atwater was notoriously in rough financial shape for years. Officials have said the city never recovered from the Great Recession. An August 2012 treasurer’s report showed Atwater’s general fund, which pays for basic city services, had a $5.2 million deficit.

City officials borrowed money from other funds to keep essential services up and running. The word “bankruptcy” was often muttered as a likely outcome by residents and city officials when Vierra was first elected to city council in 2016.

After formally monitoring the city’s financial problems in 2018, the California State Auditor’s Office last year ranked Atwater as the second most financially distressed city statewide.

Meanwhile, city leaders worked hard to move away from years of debt-spending.

The City Council’s efforts this year resulted in retiring Atwater’s debt nine years ahead of schedule, ending an eight-year Friday staff furlough and hiring a permanent city manager after cycling through five in two years.

The city is also on track to clean up wells contaminated with a carcinogenic chemical after winning a hefty settlement with oil giant Shell and chemical company Dow.

Plus, dozens of new businesses now call Atwater home. “Four years ago, this council was a mess,” said Cale.

Atwater leadership, he said, has since transformed into the best City Council possible. “I am glad to be a part of and continue it for the next four years.”

Vierra said the achievements let her feel good about the hard work done as she leaves her council seat.

Button, the only brand-new face on Atwater City Council, said he was enthusiastic to begin serving his constituents and representing a town he’s called home for 20 years.

“I look forward to some tough conversations,” Button said to his fellow council members. “Conversations where we’ll agree, and sometimes we’ll disagree.”

Atwater treasurer honored for record years of service

Atwater also said goodbye to its city treasurer on Monday, after a statewide record of 52 years of service.

Jim Heller has been reelected as city treasurer each election cycle since beginning the role in 1968. That makes him the longest serving elected occupying the same seat in the state of California.

The Heller family has deep roots in the City of Atwater’s founding.

Mayor Creighton presented Heller with plaque of recognition Monday. The mayor described Heller as a good man of few words.

True to Creighton’s account, Heller upon receiving the recognition said, “It’s good, that’s all I got.”

County Supervisor Daron McDaniel, whose district includes Atwater, also spoke in praise of Heller. McDaniel noted that only topping Heller’s record 52 years is his 55 years of perfect Rotary Club attendance.