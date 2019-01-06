Fire guts Los Banos home, family displaced

A Los Banos family was forced their home over the weekend after fire gutted their garage, causing major damage to the home.
Los Banos Assistant Fire Chief Robert Strauch said no injuries were reported. The family will be staying with a relative.
The fire was reported Saturday afternoon 2200 block of Imperial Drive in Los Banos. Fire Chief Mason Hurley said the fire appeared to have started in the garage.
More than 20 firefighters battled the flames, which picked up speed from fast-moving winds that fueled the fire into the attic. The garage eventually collapsed. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Comments