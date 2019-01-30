Overturned big rig hauling cattle blocking Merced County highway, CHP says

A big rig hauling a trailer overturned Wednesday on eastbound Highway 152 and is blocking the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The big rig overturned at about 1:20 p.m. and was still blocking the slow lane of the two-lane highway about two hours later, the CHP said. The highway is commonly used by commuters on their way back from the Bay Area.
The driver was traveling too fast and lost control of the truck carrying cattle, according to Officer Shannon Stiers. Officers had not determined yet if any cows were injured, but the trailer did not break open, he said.
The man driving the big rig reported minor injuries, CHP said.
“(E)mergency crews and equipment are on scene to open the roadway as soon as possible,” CHP said in a news release. “Please use caution and slow down.”
