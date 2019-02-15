Los Banos

Merced County man killed in crash identified, coroner says

By Thaddeus Miller

February 15, 2019 05:09 PM

The 70-year-old man who died in a solo vehicle crash this week has been identified as Corino Flores by the Merced County Coroner’s Office.

The Los Banos man was headed westbound on Highway 152 near Delta Road just before noon on Wednesday when for unknown reasons his 2005 Dodge Dakota crashed into a power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle then overturned into a ditch, CHP said. Flores was pronounced dead at the scene.

PG&E responded to take care of downed power lines, CHP said.

Neither alcohol, drugs nor weather conditions appear to have been a factor in the deadly crash, CHP said.

