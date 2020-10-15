Los Banos mayoral candidates answer key questions as election approaches

Mayoral candidates Tom Faria, left, and Paul Llanez, right, are shown.

The time to use our voice by casting our vote is almost here. Our right to vote is both a great privilege and responsibility.

This year there are many important decisions to have to make. It can seem overwhelming. One of the positions that will be on our ballot is that of Mayor of Los Banos. Our Mayor has a great effect on our community.

To assist in making our choice for this important position I contacted both candidates, Tom Faria and Paul Llanez. I created some questions that I felt might be insightful and I presented them each with the exact same questions. They were each given the same time limit to respond back and the same word limit of 150 words. Hopefully, within these questions and responses you will find information that will help guide you with your decision.

Question 1. Our citizens are concerned about the increase of shootings spread out over Los Banos. How will you both help restore a sense of calm and help to address the problem?

FARIA: First of all, thanks to Measure H, we have increased our police staff by 25% and we are presently enlisting the help of the county sheriff’s office, including the county gang task force.

I have requested, and will continue to request, an increased presence on the streets, not only in vehicles, but also with foot and bicycle patrols. I want to increase the positive engagement between law enforcement and the community to strengthen the public’s sense of safety and security.

LLANEZ: I have 18 years of law enforcement experience and know first hand what measures need to be taken to address violent crime in our city. I have worked these streets, as both a patrol officer and an agent with the narcotics task force.

The Los Banos Police Department has the knowledge, experience, and fortitude to take back our streets. What the department is desperately lacking is staffing and resources. It is unreasonable to tell our citizens our only plan to combat violent crime is to request assistance from outside law enforcement agencies.

Many years ago I took an oath to support and defend the citizens of Los Banos. I take that responsibility very seriously. We need to address the issues by increasing staffing levels to match our population, adding bicycle and foot patrol officers to our downtown area. In addition, there is a need to create a gang violence suppression unit.

Question 2. Los Banos has been greatly affected by COVID-19. What would be your first actions to help jump start our downtown and community?

LLANEZ: To jumpstart our downtown and our community I would start by reinvesting in local businesses in a variety of ways. One effort would be to implement a Los Banos business to citizen gift card program to help stimulate our local economy. This would benefit the local economy by ensuring these funds stay local.

Another way to help stimulate our local economy and to see downtown thrive again, would be to work with our local businesses with marketing opportunities and community outreach programs. This would help introduce buyers to sellers and create a flow of information to customers about local resources and goods.

Another option is to create local marketing opportunities and even advertising on new social media platforms created by the city. When local businesses succeed,the entire community benefits from this success.

FARIA: I am recommending community activities, including food truck socials, first in the downtown area, then in various neighborhoods. I will work with as many local organizations as possible to help them and other events to happen to get everyone back into a sense of social well being.

Question 3. There are numerous empty buildings in Los Banos. What are your plans to help find suitable tenants? How can we help to keep our current businesses in place? Do we need rent assistance? Should the new Downtown Beautification fees be postponed until the economy reboots?

FARIA: The city does not have specific funds to provide direct services to keep our local businesses prospering in these tough times, but we must continue to provide support services and connections with federal and state programs that can help with these challenges including rent assistance.

We presently have a consulting firm ( Boxton) in place that has been very successful in bringing new retail business to town. We will continue to work with them to find suitable tenants for the buildings that are presently vacant along with recruiting more of the chain franchise our citizens would like to see.

Regarding downtown beautification, many of the fees are in place through the PBLD program and need to be used to brighten not only the streets, walkways and buildings in our town, but also our residential spirits. Please note that PBLD funds are controlled by a governing board elected by members of the Downtown Association and not by the city council.

LLANEZ: The number of empty buildings and low number of suitable tenants has been an ongoing issue, not just in Los Banos, but many cities.

I believe finding tenants as well as keeping businesses locally will be challenging both now and after the pandemic ends. I look forward to reaching out and working with experts in the field who can help us develop a strategic plan to find solutions to these issues.

My job is not to know everything, but instead, to know where to begin looking for solutions and conduct the most thorough research I can regarding the issue. One thing I do know is we can do a better job as a city communicating to both building owners and tenants regarding these unprecedented times. I do agree if a downtown business needs to postpone beautification fees to save jobs, they should have that option.

Question 4. How do you plan to quickly create a more distinct character for Los Banos to help attract businesses, home owners, and tourists? What makes Los Banos different?

LLANEZ: Creating a more distinct character for Los Banos is something I look forward to doing. First , I must start with getting our essential services and infrastructure up to speed. Attracting businesses, growing the population and tourists must take a backseat to public safety until the city has caught up to the needs of our current population.

Once that goal has been met, I would try to ascertain what services and resources people search for out of town and what would keep the tax dollars spent locally.

Los Banos is unique in that we are located a two hour drive from Monterey, Silicon Valley and Yosemite National Park. Rather than trying to attract tourists to Los Banos, we might consider becoming a healthcare resources community and attract out of town visitors seeking out specialized medical services. This would also give local healthcare resources to our own citizens.

FARIA: Los Banos is the central hub of the Westside with a rich history dating back to the mid 19th century and its founding by Henry Miller. I believe Los Banos has yet to tap its potential in the area of heritage, history and culture.

We need to work with our property owners, merchants, local organizations and citizens to promote our local uniqueness and beauty. For the downtown we have PBLD funds and a governing board to help achieve these goals. For the rest of the city we will need to get many stakeholders together to generate ideas and funding sources to achieve them. We have much to do in this area and the sooner we get going on it the better.

Question 5. What singular quality makes you the best choice for Mayor at this critical time for Los Banos? How will that quality make a difference? Is this the right time for change or experience in city government?

FARIA: The single quality that makes me the best choice for Mayor at this time is experience in city government at both city and county levels. Over the past 14 years, I have been part of a council that has not only balanced the city budget, but generated a reserve that may well be necessary to get us through the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have already seen a $300,000 drop in the last tax payment from the state, and we do not know what our future tax revenues will be as a result of this crisis. We must not only deal with the prospect of diminishing local revenue, but also engaged with MCAG, the county agency that allocates state and federal money to roads, solid waste, and public transportation.

Now is definitely not the time for a lack of experience in the Mayor’s seat. When the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, our city will need to hit the road running. There’s no time for on the job training.

LLANEZ: The single quality that makes me the best choice for mayor is my ability to lead and inspire others to reach a common goal. I have been able to teach, communicate, and manage expectations in multiple departments and people during times of uncertainty.

I know what it is like to be entrusted to manage large scale operations such as emergency preparedness and response projects in multiple cities in Orange County. I have built a business from the ground up into a statewide organization recognized for proven results by creating a positive culture, and working through all types of diversity.

Building a successful organization means being able to lead, unite and inspire others both in good times and times of uncertainty, just as we are now. Now is the time for change. Our community needs new ideas and a new vision for Los Banos.