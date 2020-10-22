Los Banos voters have local drop-off ballot site and voting assistant centers

With Election Day rapidly approaching, Los Banos voters have a secure ballot drop-off site available now and an opportunity to access in-person voter assistance Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

The official Merced County Elections Department ballot drop-off location is inside the Los Banos City Hall (520 J Street) during normal business hours (8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).

Voters simply walk in the front door and drop the ballot in the clearly marked secure drop-box.

Beginning October 31, the county will have workers at two voter assistant centers in Los Banos where voters can drop off ballots, request ballot replacements, cast provisional or conditional votes, have accessible voting and be provided with language services.

The two voter assistant locations in Los Banos will be in the Los Banos Community Center (645 7 th Street) and in the Scripps Building of College Greens Park (1816 Scripps Drive).

Voters going into the buildings will need to wear masks and observe social distancing.

For more information, call the Merced County Elections Department 209-385-7541.