Thurston: Veterans deserve honor and respect for sacrifices they made for our country

It has always seemed fitting that Election Day is but a week away from Veterans Day.

Without the generosity of our troops, we would have no democracy to vote for. At the very heart and soul of America is our sacred right to vote.

This year more people have come out to use that voice than ever before in history.

As I write this on the 8th day of November, over 145 million people have voted for the presidential candidates, the largest election turnout in history. The Los Banos mayoral race has so far more than 11,000 votes cast! That is a record! We should all celebrate the health of the democratic system and regardless if our candidates won or lost, America won.

This year the recognition of Veterans Day was just one more victim of COVID. There were no parades, no ceremonies, no speeches. Still thanks to our wonderful VFW and American Legion our grand flags waved in salute to those who served.

On a cold and dreary morning at the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, World War I finally ended onArmistice Day. At that time it was believed it was the war to end all wars.

In 1954 Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day by President Dwight Eisenhower.

Who is a veteran?

A veteran is someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check made out to the United States of America for an amount up to, and including, their life. There are way too many people in the country who fail to remember and honor the never-ending debt we owe to these remarkable veterans who allow us to stay living in this land of the free where we can vote and use our own voice.

After I first married, I remember waiting five long years to be able to vote. The voting age then was 21. I used those five years to read, research, and ask questions. I went with my mother to her Republican meetings, and with my neighbor to Democratic meetings. I studied older friends’ ballots.

Since that first glorious day I made my first voice heard, I have never missed an election in any state or city I’ve lived in. I read backgrounds not only of candidates but of measures as if I was preparing for my bar exam.

I had always been told by my family, many of whom served in World War II, that a vote was a wondrous thing. Over the years I worked at polling places, and saw firsthand the long days volunteers put in. I know how dedicated we all were. I learned more about our system and all the measures it has in place to protect each vote. I have attended rallies, walked precincts,and made thousands of phone calls over the years for candidates. All this has made me feel more informed and more involved in the process.

My candidates have lost more than they have won, but I still feel I did my best and I knew our country had spoken. I respected that. I still do.

It saddens me that there continues to be so much division, so much anger on all sides. Think of America like baking a cake. If one cook holds tightly onto the flour, and the other side holds onto the eggs, you just ain’t going to get a cake.

We are The United States of America. No veteran ever said, “I will only fight here or there, or on that side.”

No, they were united. So, knowing there will always be another time to make another cake of another flavor, let’s bake the best cake we can right now. For our veterans it seems it’s the least we can do.

It is once more time we begin to think of the holidays. Shopping will be more creative this year, so please remember to shop locally. Our local businesses will welcome you into a safe environment, plus you’ll keep your sales tax dollars right here.

The health of our community is based on a robust economy. Why not spend your holiday budget helping your local neighbors businesses? By helping keep people employed, fewer locations will be empty and that alone makes our community safer.

Ordering online seems so easy, but it will not thank you the way all the businesses of Los Banos will. If you cannot get out, try buying local business, restaurant, and service gift cards. From pet services to hair dos, to gift shops or florists or hardware, or sporting goods, we have a wide selection right here in Los Banos.

Try shopping locally first to help us all have a happier holiday season.

The Los Banos Soroptimist are once more holding their popular Sees candy sales. This year they will not be available at locations, and you must order through other members by Nov 14.

For more information or to order please call me at 209-826-0874. Checks must accompany order.