Los Banos’ public works director retiring after 13 years of service

Los Banos Public Works Director Mark Fachin will retire later this month after holding the position for 13 years.

The city of Los Banos, as it moves forward with a new mayor, will also need to move forward with a new Public Works Director and City Engineer.

Mark Fachin, who has served in this dual role for the past 13 years, is retiring, effective December 15. Like many Los Banosans, I will miss his steady and reliable service to the city.

I came to know Mark during my many years of serving on the Los Banos Tree and Parks and Recreation Commissions. Mark has participated in all the meetings I’ve attended, presented commission members with up-to-date information and answered all their questions. He has treated each person with dignity and each question with respect.

He has also, from my perspective, carried out his duties faithfully and conscientiously. And Fachin hasn’t had an easy assignment. I had known his job included many responsibilities, but I hadn’t realized just how many those were until I looked up his job description — as posted on the City of Los Banos website.

The description of Public Works Director/City Engineer reads as follows: “To plan, organize, direct and review the activities and operations of the Public Works Department including parks and recreation, engineering, water, wastewater, fleet, airport, streets and solid waste.”

This responsibility includes 130 miles of streets, 5 miles of alleys, 260 miles of curb & gutter and 216 miles of sidewalks, as well as 200 acres of green space with 42 parks and trails.

In addition, according to the description, Fachin has been required “to coordinate assigned activities with other departments and outside agencies and to provide highly responsible and complex administrative support to the City Manager.”

Besides this, he must “answer questions and provide information to the public; investigate complaints and recommend corrective action as necessary to resolve complaints; and build and maintain positive working relationships with co- workers, other city employees and the public using principles of good customer service.”

The job description of the Public Works Director and City Engineer goes on to provide several hundred more words involving that position’s responsibilities, including these (which I selected randomly):

▪ Prepares public works conditions to be placed on new and redeveloped parcels.

▪ As City Engineer, approves and signs all tentative and final subdivision maps.

▪ Supervises the review of private project development plans for compliance with codes, regulations and standards adequacy of applications for permits and compliance with approved plans.

▪ Oversees the development or update of the Traffic Impact Fee Program, Sewer Master Plan, Water Master Plan, the Capital Improvement Program and other plans involving the municipal infrastructure.

▪ Oversees the preparation of engineering plans and specifications, bidding competency of contractors and vendors and the selection criteria for public contracts.

▪ Oversees administration of the Solid Waste Franchise Agreement;

▪ Oversees the Recreation Division and general plans for the recreation needs of the community.

From my perspective he has done all these tasks well — quietly, deferentially and without fanfare.

I’m not alone in my judgment. Mayor Mike Villalta has also appreciated Fachin’s work: “Mark’s knowledge and expertise in the area of public works have been an invaluable resource for the city,” Villalta said. “His project management skills forwarded many projects to completion.”

One of Mark’s challenges is keeping with a budget. The city, like other government entities, along with private businesses and individuals, took a big hit after the 2008 recession. The priorities for funding, understandably, were for public safety, not public works.

Fachin understands Police Chief Gary Brizzee and Fire Chief Mason Hurley have needed the staff and resources required for adequate community police service and fire protection. Many things that Mark would have liked to do, such as planting more trees or providing more maintenance to parks, had to give way to public safety and other city needs.

But working with the staff who report to him, like Joe Heim in parks and recreation and William Via in the public works operations, Fachin has, in my opinion, used the funds available to him responsibly and effectively.

I especially appreciate Mark’s support of Los Banos’ continuing to be recognized as a Tree City, USA, and the celebration of trees each year at the city’s Arbor Day event.

I also appreciate his interest in long-range planning and applying for grants. This has included developing a new Los Banos Parks Master Plan, applying for a state grant to renovate Pacheco Park and receiving a grant for urban forest management and an updated tree inventory.

When Mark retires later this month, his position will be filled on an interim basis by Fred Pezeshk, Assistant Public Works Director.

I wish Mark well, as he enjoys life by spending more time with his family. And I thank him for his commitment and service to the City of Los Banos and its residents.

On a related note: There are many upcoming vacancies on the city commissions Mark’s position regularly works with, including the Parks and Recreation, Tree and Airport Advisory commissions.

The deadline to apply is December 18. Applications can be completed online on the City of Los Banos’s website.

I encourage all persons who believe in the importance of engaging with their community to apply. But don’t postpone doing this. The application deadline is fast approaching.

John Spevak wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. His email is john.spevak@gmail.com.