Diana Ingram-Thurston: Q&A with Los Banos mayor Tom Faria

Los Banos Enterprise columnist Diana Ingram Thurston recently interviewed Los Banos’ new mayor Tom Faria, who was elected Los Banos first new mayor since 2010. Faria takes over for Mike Villlata, who has spent the past 10 years as the mayor of Los Banos.

Ingram-Thurston: Well, Mr. Faria, you finally made it. Congratulations. How does it feel to be mayor now that it is real? “

Faria: It feels great, actually, but I do feel the great weight of increased responsibility, which I am ready to accept and fulfill.”

Ingram-Thurston: Looking back, what first made you go run for City Council? “

Faria: Back in 2006, I got involved in city politics because I felt the city was allowing the building of homes faster than the city’s ability to provide services for the new residents. I applied for, and was appointed to the Economic Development Commission. That year I decided to run for the City Council seat to have a greater voice in the conversation.”

Ingram-Thurston: Did you ever imagine yourself in the center seat? “

Faria: I contemplated running for mayor over the years, particularly if Mike Villlata ever decided not to run for reelection. Having sat as Mayor Pro tem one year, I got a feeling of the requirements and responsibilities of the position.”

Ingram-Thurston: What experience have you gained over your years on the City Council? “

Faria: Having sat on council for 14 years, I believe I understand the working of government, particularly the relationship between staff, elected officials,and residents. I believe this understanding will help me to accomplish what our residents wish to see in our city.”

Ingram-Thurston:How does it feel that so many family members and friends worked so hard to support your run?

Faria: My family, particularly my wife, Bertha, have always been very supportive of my work on the council, and now as mayor. My daughters and their husbands have also been a great aid in advising me on important issues in our city. Regarding my friends, I have been amazed at how many, both old and new, came out to support my candidacy. I would not have been elected without their help. And now they are engaged with me in working to make our city an even better place to live. Their extra eyes, ears and hands have been invaluable in my responsibilities as a council member and now as mayor. For this help I am eternally grateful, and I plan to express this gratitude by working tirelessly for the benefit of all the residents of Los Banos.

Ingram-Thurston: What plans do you have for your first three months in office?

Faria: We will need to look at our tax revenues, which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to see what effect they will have on our city’s budget. We plan to continue pushing forward with our expanse of public safety staffing and facilities, engagement with our new electricity and solid waste management providers, and once the pandemic ends, our recreation programs. I have already begun working on many issues. For example, there were still homeless when Mike Villata left office. Thanks to the help from Supervisor Scott Silveria and the county, we have acquired the use of the houses in the migrant camp for the homeless this winter and we are now working to enlist a non profit organization to operate it. Also, the city is preparing to begin a monthly newsletter along with weekly video updates. The exact format and platforms are being worked on. I am always available via city email at tomfaria@losbanos.org or by telephone at 209- 827-2430.”

Ingram-Thurston: You have become mayor during a time of rare problems, how do you plan to address them?

Faria: Once the pandemic has passed, I plan to request social events throughout the various areas in town, like the Plaza, neighborhood parks, and dog park, which will include food trucks and family activities to give our residents a sense of community.

Ingram-Thurston: Are there any special committees to help with pandemic issues?

Faria: The pandemic is primarily handled by the county, but we shall continue to seek out grants and other programs to assist our residents and businesses in navigating the very troubled waters. We will continue to work with the county to facilitate getting services to those who need them. We shall also keep our safety measures in place, as they have been. Los Banos has had the lowest per capita COVID 19 infections in our county. This practice will also enable us to continue to receive funding for relief from the effects of the pandemic.

Ingram-Thurston: How do you plan to connect with other mayors in the county?

Faria: The primary vehicle for these connections is the Merced County Association of Governors, whose board of directors is composed of six mayors and five supervisors. This board meets once a month as do the executive officers of each of the entities. A great deal of conversation goes on in these meetings regarding both cities and the county at large.”

Ingram-Thurston: What will you turn to for support during this new adventure?

Faria: The first thing I do every morning is to say a prayer. Then I read the news of the day, local, state, national, and international. I discuss these with my wife to determine what I should address that day.

Ingram-Thurston: What role has your wife held in your political career and do you have a New Year’s Eve message for Los Banos?

Faria: My wife, Bertha, has been invaluable not only as my best friend, wife and mother of my children, but also in her business world experience. She has worked in retail, medical, agricultural, and the industrial communities, as well as the local Chamber of Commerce. This enables her to provide me with a very broad perspective from that experience, which in turn allows me to make the most informed decisions possible. My New Year’s wish for Los Banos is that everyone in town has as beautiful and wonderful a life, as I do.