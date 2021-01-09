Traffic stop leads to firearm, narcotics arrest in Los Banos, police say

Police officers located this handgun concealed in a vehicle after a traffic stop in Los Banos, Calif. on Jan. 6, 2021. Los Banos Police Department

A traffic stop turned into firearm arrest in Los Banos on Wednesday night, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Members of the Los Banos Police Department Gang Unit stopped a Toyota Camry for traffic violations in the 1400 block of Pintail Circle at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The officers learned that the driver Michael Mena, 38, and the passenger Debbie Tevis, 38, were both were on probation in Merced County..

While searching the vehicle, officers located a loaded concealed handgun and suspected narcotics.

Both Mena and Tevis were placed under arrest and booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail.