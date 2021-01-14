3 men accused of Los Banos convenience store burglaries, armed robbery, police say

Police lights.

Three Los Banos men have been arrested in connection with burglaries at two convenience stores and one armed robbery in Los Banos between the dates of Dec. 28 and Jan. 8, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Members of the Los Banos Gang Unit arrested Juan Lopez, 37, Jesus Puentez-Montelongo, 36, and Jesus Valle-Guerra, 21 on Jan. 8, according to a social media post by the Los Banos Police Department.

The charges are related to a commercial burglary at a convenience store in the 1100 Block of Pacheco Boulevard, a commercial burglary at a convenience store in the 400 Block of North Mercy Springs Road, and an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 500 Block of West I Street.

No injuries were reported at any of the three incidents.

The three suspects were booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail under several felony charges.