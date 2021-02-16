Los Banos

Armed Dos Palos man arrested, Tasered after foot chase with Los Banos police

A 26-year old Dos Palos man was arrested in Los Banos after police officers located this loaded firearm on him after a traffic stop.
A 26-year old Dos Palos man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm on Tuesday night in Los Banos, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Members of the Los Banos Police Department Gang Unit pulled over a Ford Mustang in the area of 7th Street and Pacheco Boulevard at approximately 5:20 p.m. after noticing the windshield was damaged and the registration was expired, according to a social media post by the Los Banos Police Department.

Officers noticed a methamphetamine smoking pipe in the vehicle during the stop. The driver, Ruben Navarro Rodriguez, was removed from the vehicle. As officers attempted to arrest Rodriguez, he ran away.

After a short chase, Rodriguez was caught, but he struggled with officers.

As the officers were attempting to gain control of Rodriguez, they discovered he had a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine concealed on him.

Officers used a Taser device to gain control of Rodriguez and place him into custody.

Rodriguez was booked into the Los Banos Police Department jail and charged with resisting arrest, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm and resisting arrest with violence.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

