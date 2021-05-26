Fresno driver suspected of DUI in rollover crash on Highway 152, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A Fresno man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a major-injury crash on Highway 152 west of Los Banos, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol officers responded just after 5 p.m. Sunday to the scene of a solo-vehicle collision on Highway 152 east of the Romero Visitor Center, according to a CHP news release.

Authorities said an investigation into the collision determined the driver, 51-year-old Xiong Ge of Fresno, was traveling east on Highway 152 in a 1984 Toyota. The CHP said the man made an unsafe turning movement that caused the vehicle to travel left and collide with the center median guardrail.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn in the median and Ge was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, the CHP said. Officers on scene noticed signs of intoxication and conducted a driving under the influence investigation, according to the release.

Ge was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment of major injuries, the CHP said.

The collision remains under investigation.