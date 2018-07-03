Man killed in Atwater shooting, police say

A man was killed shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, July 2, 2018, outside an apartment complex in the area of Determine Drive and Kelso Street after being shot multiple times, according top police.
By
Up Next
A man was killed shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, July 2, 2018, outside an apartment complex in the area of Determine Drive and Kelso Street after being shot multiple times, according top police.
By

Crime

Man killed in Atwater shooting has been identified, coroner says

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

July 03, 2018 06:22 PM

No arrests have been made related to the shooting death of an Atwater man, though officers continue to chase down leads, police said Tuesday.

The 40-year-old man died outside an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Kelso Street after he was shot more than once around 11:09 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Armando Echevarria.

The man was identified Tuesday as Arthur Hudson Jr. of Merced by the Merced County Coroner's Office.

The first responders on scene attempted life-saving efforts but Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Citing a need to protect the investigation, Echevarria declined to provide a description of any suspected shooter or why the victim was at the apartment building.

  Comments  