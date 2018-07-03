Man killed in Atwater shooting has been identified, coroner says

No arrests have been made related to the shooting death of an Atwater man, though officers continue to chase down leads, police said Tuesday.
The 40-year-old man died outside an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Kelso Street after he was shot more than once around 11:09 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Armando Echevarria.
The man was identified Tuesday as Arthur Hudson Jr. of Merced by the Merced County Coroner's Office.
The first responders on scene attempted life-saving efforts but Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Citing a need to protect the investigation, Echevarria declined to provide a description of any suspected shooter or why the victim was at the apartment building.
