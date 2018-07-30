Atwater family devastated over loss of teenager killed in shooting

Family gathered at an Atwater home on Monday to remember a respectful and obedient 16-year-old slain days before in an unsolved shooting.
Favian Isiah Carrillo Duran had already graduated high school and was looking to get a job to be ready for college, according to Gilbert Duran, an uncle.
“He graduated early,” the uncle said on Monday. “He said, ‘By the time I’m 18, I want to get a new car.’ “
Police said the shooting happened at about 11:26 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Drakeley Avenue. The teen was in the front yard of his cousin’s house, family said.
An officer about a quarter-mile away from the shooting heard gunfire from the area of Fifth Street and Drakeley and rushed to the scene to find him on the ground, according to police.
The officer and family members gave medical aid until emergency personnel arrived. The teen was taken by helicopter to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
His uncle said he never had to ask Favian to do something twice. “He wouldn’t say, ‘Yes.’ He’d just get up and do it,” Duran said.
At 6-foot-3, the teenager was the tallest one in a big family and was known to be shy, family said.
His mother, Domenica Carrillo Duran, said adults were impressed by how respectful her son was. “He would never talk back to his uncles,” she said.
The family members were scratching their heads, wondering who would want to hurt such a shy and respectful kid. Another uncle, Juan Duran, repeated what so many people said about his nephew.
“He was a good kid,” he said. “Maybe at the wrong place at the wrong time, but he was a good kid.”
He said Favian was also always popular with his younger cousins.
The death comes as the family is still reeling from the loss of another teenaged nephew, they said. Ezekiel Juan Duran, 18, was killed Oct. 17 in an officer-involved shooting in the Winton Gardens apartments in Atwater, according to police.
Many of Favian’s aunts and uncles had brought food and groceries to help as relatives mourned another lost teenager, according to Gilbert Duran.
“Our lives aren’t going to be the same again. He was always around,” he said. “To all the people who have kids, keep them close and love them. You can’t be sure you’ll have them tomorrow.”
Interim Police Chief Drew Bessinger declined to comment on Monday on any possible motive for the violence or say whether investigators have any description of possible shooters. He said no arrests have been made related to the shooting.
The death marks the second homicide in Atwater this month. An arrest has been made following the July 2 shooting of 40-year-old Arthur Hudson Jr. outside an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Kelso Street. Police arrested 46-year-old Tyrone Johnston on July 12.
Favian’s viewing is set for 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home, 3050 N. Winton Way. A church service is 10 a.m. Monday at St Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1799 Winton Way, followed by the burial.
The family has a gofundme account.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396 or Merced Area Crimestoppers at 855-725-2420 or go to mercedareacrimestoppers.org to send anonymous information via text or email.
