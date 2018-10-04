Police track down teenage shooting suspect in gang attack. Two people arrested.

Merced police report they have arrested two people in connection with a shooting last week in South Merced.
David Serena, 19, and a 17-year-old male after police identified them as suspects in a Sept. 29 shooting that injured a 20-year-old man in the 900 block of West 8th Street. The victim was transported to a Modesto area hospital with gunshot wounds and is listed in stable condition, according to police.
According to officers, witnesses spotted two people running from the scene. Police say a witness identified Serena as a suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of multiple allegations of assault with a firearm including attempted homicide and gang enhancements. Police say a 16-year-old male also was briefly detained and released.
Merced police identified the shooter as a 17-year-old gang member.
Merced Police Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers as well as officers with the Disruptive Area Response Team, launched an investigation into the whereabouts of the 17-year-old suspect on Wednesday, according to police.
Investigators tracked the teenager to a vacant house in the 500 block of West Seventh Street where he was found hiding in a bedroom closet, police said.
Officers located ammunition and drugs in the house. Police say the teenager admitted to shooting the victim. He was booked into Merced County Juvenile Hall, according to the news release.
Merced police are asking that anyone with information regarding the crime contact the Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org. Police can also be contacted at the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
