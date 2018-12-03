Suspect in Merced County home invasion-shooting captured after pursuit, deputies say

Merced County deputies have at least one more person in custody connected with last week’s home invasion and shooting in Snelling, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
After receiving intel from detectives, the Merced County STAR team was running surveillance in Stanislaus County Monday looking for a Saturn crossover vehicle identified in last Wednesday’s home invasion and shooting in the 7000 block of Merced Falls Road in Snelling, Merced County Sheriff’s Sgt. Clint Landrum said.
Deputies spotted the vehicle at a residence in the 1700 block of Seattle Street south of Modesto and continued surveillance for about 30 minutes until three individuals emerged from the home, entered the car and started driving, Landrum said.
Deputy Damien Sparks and K9 Zeke got behind the vehicle as it drove around and came back to the 1700 block of Seattle Street, failing to yield to the officers, Landrum said. That’s when a slow-speed pursuit ensued.
Minutes later, the driver yielded in the area of Portland and Amador avenues, Landrum said. Deputies ordered each person out of the vehicles, and they noticed two of the individuals had arrest warrants in connection with the home invasion.
One of the suspects were arrested, Deputy Daryl Allen said, noting the suspect’s identity was being withheld Monday due to the ongoing investigation.
The arrest was the second person suspected to be involved in the home invasion. Last week, authorities detained another suspect whose name was also remaining withheld.
Residents of the home told deputies several suspects entered their home early Wednesday wearing ski masks and carrying firearms, deputies said. The homeowner and one of the suspects were shot as they struggled over a gun. Both survived.
Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s Bureau at 209-385-7472. Tips can remain anonymous.
