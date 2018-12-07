Suspects identified in November home invasion and shooting

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of four suspects accused of being involved in a home invasion robbery and shooting in Snelling that left at least one suspect and the homeowner with a gunshot would.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation led to the arrests of three other suspects believed to be involved in the Nov. 28 crime.





Detectives located and arrested one of the suspects, Joseph Fudge, in Montana on Dec. 5. Fudge, who is said to have a gunshot wound to his lower back, is awaiting extradition back to California where he will face charges of home invasion robbery and assault with a firearm, according to a news release.

The Merced County Sheriff STAR team located and arrested two other suspects — Max Macen and Kathleen Hanshew — after a short pursuit in Modesto on Dec. 3.

According to authorities, Hanshew is believed to be the driver of the vehicle and faces charges of home invasion robbery. Macen faces charges of home invasion robbery, assault with a firearm and a parole violation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Nickolas Dunn was arrested by Toulumne County Sheriff’s deputies in the La Grange area on Nov. 28, according to the news release. Authorities said Dunn had a gunshot would to his shoulder and was transported to a hospital before being booked into jail on suspicion of home invasion robbery and assault with a firearm.

According to authorities the crime occurred on Nov. 28 when three suspects armed with firearms and wearing ski masks, entered a home in the 7000 Block of Merced Falls Road in Snelling.

The Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner and one of the suspects got into a struggle over a handgun resulting to in the homeowner being shot in the shoulder.

One of the victims grabbed the gun and fired several shots at the suspects resulting in at least one of the suspects being shot in the shoulder, according to the news release.



