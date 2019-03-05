Crime

Two arrested for attempted murder in gang shooting in Merced, police say

By Thaddeus Miller

March 05, 2019

Merced police on Tuesday said they arrested two men in connection with a gang-related shooting last month.

A 26-year-old man was shot once in the leg around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20 near 12th and R streets by 18-year-old Angelo Ornelas and 23-year-old Daniel Jones, according to police.

Shortly after arriving to the scene, police learned the man had been taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced, according to a news release. A residence in the area was also struck by gunfire.

Ornelas and Jones are part of a rival gang different than their victim, police said. They were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a slew of other alleged crimes, including gang enhancements.

They both remain in custody, according to jail records. Ornelas is held in lieu of a $2 million bond, and Jones is held without bail, according to records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding these alleged crimes to contact Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.

