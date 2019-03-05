Two arrested for attempted murder in gang shooting in Merced, police say

Merced police on Tuesday said they arrested two men in connection with a gang-related shooting last month.
A 26-year-old man was shot once in the leg around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20 near 12th and R streets by 18-year-old Angelo Ornelas and 23-year-old Daniel Jones, according to police.
Shortly after arriving to the scene, police learned the man had been taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced, according to a news release. A residence in the area was also struck by gunfire.
Ornelas and Jones are part of a rival gang different than their victim, police said. They were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a slew of other alleged crimes, including gang enhancements.
They both remain in custody, according to jail records. Ornelas is held in lieu of a $2 million bond, and Jones is held without bail, according to records.
Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding these alleged crimes to contact Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
