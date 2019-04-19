A Modesto woman was found dead on a Merced County road. The CHP is asking for your help

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A woman found dead lying face down on Highway 99 in Delhi has been identified as a 30-year-old Modesto woman, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers found Nicole Stefanie Newbold lying on the southbound side of Highway 99 south of South Avenue after what appears to be a hit-and-run, CHP said in a news release on Friday.

The investigation showed that the woman was walking likely in the roadway about 1:06 p.m. and was struck by what officers believe to be a Honda Civic made between 2006 and 2009, CHP said. Officers found a broken passenger side mirror that came from a Civic.

The woman may have been at fault in the crash, Officer Eric Zuniga said, but the driver fled the scene.

The passenger side mirror has a black outer casing. It is possible the Honda Civic has damage to the passenger side windshield and/or passenger side pillar, CHP said.

Officers are looking for assistance with identifying the Honda Civic and its driver in the fatal collision. Those with information are asked to call the CHP at 209-356-6600.



