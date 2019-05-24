Merced man who died in fight involving sword identified

Merced County Sheriff investigates death of man involved in fight The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who collapsed and died during a fight near the intersection of Lake Road and Yosemite Avenue in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who collapsed and died during a fight near the intersection of Lake Road and Yosemite Avenue in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

A 40-year-old man who died during an altercation near the intersection of Yosemite Avenue and Lake Road on Thursday has been identified as Merced resident James DeBolt, according to the coroner’s office.

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a home on Yosemite Avenue near Lake Road at about 1:50 a.m., Sheriff Vern Warnke said.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigates the death of a man who was found inside a travel trailer behind a residence, near the intersection of Lake Road and Yosemite Avenue in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

DeBolt was reportedly involved in an argument with two other men over money owed, Warnke said. A fight ensued, involving a sword, before DeBolt collapsed and died at the scene.

Warnke said officials are waiting on toxicology results and an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

The two other men involved in the alleged argument were cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made, Warnke said.