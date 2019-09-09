Crime
Authorities identify man found dead near farmland in Planada
Authorities identified a man who was found dead on a dirt road near a farm in Planada last week.
According to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen, the victim was 47-year-old Jose Villarreal Nunez of Planada.
His body showed signs of trauma and the death is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made in the case.
The man’s body was found by a farmworker on a dirt road between a canal and farmland around 8:43 a.m. Thursday in the area of Ivett Road and Childs Avenue, authorities said.
Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the death to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Bureau at 209-385-7472.
