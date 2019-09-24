Man arrested in Merced shooting, also accused in an armed robbery earlier this year

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of shooting another man last week in Merced’s Loughborough neighborhood.

Investigators identified the suspect as Kobe Bryant Charles.

Charles landed behind bars early Saturday, just hours after a 19-year-old man suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Loughborough Drive, police said in a statement.

Kobe Charles, 19, of Merced. Los Banos Police said officers arrested five suspects believed to be involved in thefts from two businesses on Pacheco Boulevard on April 29, 2019. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Witnesses reported the shooting just after 9 p.m. Friday.

In a statement released the following morning, police said officers searched the area around the apartment but failed to locate a suspect.

Merced County jail records show Charles was booked into custody at 2:07 a.m. Saturday, about five hours after the shooting. He is accused of attempted murder.

Jail records also show Charles last was in custody in August when he was released on an electronic monitoring program.

He pleaded no contest in June to a felony assault charge in connection with a crime spree that included the April 29 robbery of a JC Penny in Los Banos, according to Merced County Superior Court records.

Charles was one of five suspects police said also robbed a Famous Footwear shortly after the JC Penny robbery, the Los Banos Police Department reported earlier this year.

Charles was due back in court Oct. 9 in that case.

He remained behind bars Tuesday with bail set at $800,000.