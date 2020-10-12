61-year-old man found with drugs and $1,445 during Merced traffic stop, police say

A driver was cited in Merced on Sunday, after a traffic stop led an officer to discover drugs and cash inside the vehicle, according to the Merced Police Department. Police said the driver was also driving on a suspended license. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 61-year-old man was found with narcotics and cash during a traffic stop in Merced, according to authorities.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 600 block of West Donna Drive, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

The driver eventually yielded to the officer in the 700 block of San Diego Court. According to police, the driver of the vehicle, Mark Whitaker, was taken into police custody and found to be driving on a suspended license.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer located a bag containing 135 grams of methamphetamine as well as $1,445 in cash, police said.

Whitaker was cited for driving on a suspended license, failure to yield and transportation and sale of narcotics, according to police.