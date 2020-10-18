Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after head-on collision in Merced County, CHP says

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a head-on collision Sunday in Merced County, according to authorities.

At about 10:24 a.m., officer responded to the area of El Capitan Way and Santa Fe Drive for a two-vehicle head-on collision, according to California Highway Patrol acting Sgt. Mark Frost.

Authorities said 20-year-old Andres Salinassaucedo of Atwater was driving a 2011 Mercedes-Benz C300 eastbound on El Capitan Way, west of Santa Fe Drive, at a speed of about 30 to 40 mph. According to Frost, the Mercedes-Benz drifted over the center line and collided head on with a Chevrolet 3500 pickup towing a flatbed trailer and driven by Nicolas Torres Perez, 39, of Livingston.

Frost said that due to Salinassaucedo’s injuries, officers performed a limited field sobriety test and he was placed under arrest after the officers determined him to be under the influence.

Frost said Salinassaucedo suffered moderate to major injuries during the collision and was taken by air ambulance to a Modesto-area hospital. Perez refused medical treatment for minor injuries.

According to the CHP, the collision is under investigation.