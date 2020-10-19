Merced County jury convicts Modesto man for sexually abusing young child

Carlos Aluzio, 43. Image courtesy Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

A Merced County jury recently found a 44-year-old man guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Cali Santana Aluizo of Modesto, also known as Carlos Santana Aluizo, was convicted Friday of felony sexual penetration of a minor age 10 or under, and two felony charges of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, according to a press release from the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the victim and her mother reported the crimes to Merced police in December. The victim, who is now a teenager, was ages 6 and 7 when the abuse happened in 2013-14.

The victim faced her abuser in court, testifying in preliminary hearing in February and trial last week.

Jurors also heard evidence that the defendant had two prior convictions for indecent exposure.

Merced Police Officer Joseph Opinski was the lead investigator in the case, which was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Sara Rosenthal.

Aluizo, who is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 16 faces up to 15-years-to-life in prison.