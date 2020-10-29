Merced Sun-Star Logo
Merced felon illegally in possession of firearm engages officers in pursuit, police say

An attempt to stop a convicted felon with an outstanding warrant for possession of firearms led to a high-speed pursuit and a vehicle crash, a Merced police said Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon when the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit (GVSU) aided detectives in attempting to stop the wanted felon, Mark Whitaker, 28, of Merced, according to a news release.

Merced police saw Whitaker driving in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, but he allegedly refused to stop his car and began to lead officers in a high-speed pursuit onto northbound Highway 99.

Police chased Whitaker over 5 miles until he departed Highway 99 at the Atwater-Merced Expressway exit, the release said.

Whitaker then allegedly attempted to get back on the highway, but his vehicle hit a pole and stopped. GVSU officers apprehended Whitaker after he fled his vehicle by foot.

Whitaker, who said he was injured from the crash, was transported to a hospital to be checked for injuries.

After medical clearance, he was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of include felony reckless driving and evading officers, plus being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

Whitaker remains at the jail in lieu of just under $1.1 million.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Sergeant Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.
