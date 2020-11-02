Suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery at convenience store

Police lights.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Merced armed robbery, according to authorities.

At about 10:10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, an officer on patrol observed 19-year-old Taris Tyrell Beard, and recognized him from surveillance video of an armed robbery at the ampm store lat 1625 W. Highway 140 earlier that morning, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Officers detained Beard for further investigation and located evidence connected to the robbery. According to police, Beard admitted to officers he was responsible for the robbery.

A 911 call was received by the Merced Police Department at about 1:29 a.m. that morning for a report of an armed robbery.

Officers made contact with the victim who told police that a man entered the business and after grabbing several items from the store, went to the counter and demanded money while brandishing a firearm before fleeing the scene, according to police.

According to Sgt. Robert Solis, police recovered some of the property taken from the store. Beard was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of robbery, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.