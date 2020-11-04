Motorcycle rider, 77, suffers major injuries in Merced County hit-and-run crash, CHP says

A 77-year-old motorcycle rider suffered major injuries Tuesday evening, after a hit-and-run collision in Merced County, according to authorities.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Beachwood Drive and Ashby Road, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Ralph Stevenson of Atwater was riding a Triumph motorcycle westbound on Ashby Road, approaching the intersection with Beachwood Drive, investigators said. A white 1997 to 2001 Honda Prelude, driven by an unknown suspect, was traveling southbound on Beachwood and for unknown reasons failed to stop at a posted stop sign and yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle rider, driving directly into his path of travel.

The motorcycle collided with the front left of the Honda, causing Stevenson to be thrown to the roadway. The front bumper came off the Honda.

According to authorities, witnesses reported the Honda immediately drove away on Ashby, then returned so a passenger could retrieve the bumper. This time, the Honda departed northbound on Beachwood. Authorities said the vehicle’s passenger has been described as a heavyset adult male with short shaved hair.

Stevenson was taken by air ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

Authorities continue to investigate the collision and the CHP is asking for assistance in locating the driver and passenger of the Honda Prelude. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer M. Carvajal by calling the Merced CHP Area Office at 209-356-6600.