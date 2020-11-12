Atwater man arrested in Livingston motel shooting. He left a telltale clue, police say

A 35-year old Atwater man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday morning in connection with a shooting that left a 39-year old victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a Livingston motel on Sunday, according to the Livingston Police Department.

The Livingston police detectives were able to work with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team to arrest the suspect, Fernando Vallas Hernandez of Atwater.

About 10 a.m. Sunday police officers were dispatched to the Town and Country Motel, located in the 1200 block of Campbell Boulevard, for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and located a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle, according to a person reporting the incident.

California Highway Patrol officers later located an abandoned brown 2001 Honda, which belonged to Hernandez, in an orchard near Central and Liberty avenues outside Livingston, according to Livingston Police Chief Chris Soria.

During the follow-up investigation, the witness identified Hernandez as the suspect to detectives, according to Soria.

Arrested at police station

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office SRT team called in Hernandez, who wears an ankle monitoring bracelet, to the station for unrelated reason. Livingston police officers then arrested Soria without incident.

Soria said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this point.

“Everyone involved has gang ties so we don’t know if it was that or drug-related,” Soria said. “They were staying at the motel.”

The victim was released by the hospital on Sunday night, according to Soria.

Hernandez was booked into the Merced County Jail and his bail was set at $150,000, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to contact Detective Taylor Kollmann at 209-394-7916 or by email at tkollmann@livingstonpd.org.

Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling 209-394-3640.