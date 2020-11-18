CHP officer and K-9 locate suspected narcotics during traffic stop in Fresno County

A Southern California man was arrested Tuesday after a California Highway Patrol officer and K-9 located suspected narcotics during a traffic stop.

At about 1 p.m., a CHP officer stopped a maroon Honda Civic for a window tint violation along northbound Interstate 5 at Russell Avenue in Fresno County, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

During the stop, the officer made contact with the driver, identified as 34-year-old David Reyes Ortiz of Fontana, and noted factors which led the officer to believe Ortiz was engaged in criminal activity, the CHP said.

CHP K-9 Beny was used to conduct a sniff of the vehicle’s exterior and alerted the officer to the odor of narcotics, according to a news release.

The officer was granted consent to search the vehicle and located about 22 pounds of suspected cocaine.

According to Zuniga, Ortiz was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of narcotics.