South Merced shooting leaves 28-year-old man in critical condition

Merced police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting Wednesday on 10th Street, near U Street, that left a 28-year-old man in critical condition.

No suspects have been arrested.

At 8:26 p.m., Merced police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of West 10th Street, said Merced Police Capt. Jay Struble.

Officers arrived and found the victim with at least once gunshot wound to the head inside a residence. He was flown to a regional trauma center, police said.

Struble said police received initial reports of about nine shots fired in the area and investigators located shell casings at the scene.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The shooting appears to have been a drive-by shooting. There is no vehicle description at this time. “At this point we don’t have a motive identified,” Struble said.

Struble said the shooting remains under investigation and investigators are continuing to look for witnesses and video surveillance footage

Police said they don’t believe there is any connection between Wednesday night’s shooting and a shooting that has killed two people on Glen Avenue earlier Wednesday morning.