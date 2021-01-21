Suspect arrested in Merced hit-and-run collision that killed cyclist

Courtesy Merced police

Merced police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed a cyclist Monday.

The suspected driver, identified as Juan Antonio Vega, 38, was arrested in the Beachwood area Wednesday with help from the public.

The suspect vehicle, which had substantial damage consistent with the crash, was towed as evidence, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday police responded the crash in the 1600 block of G Street. The cyclist later died from his injuries.