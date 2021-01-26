Beware of COVID vaccine phishing scams, Merced County officials warn

Merced County officials are warning the public to be aware of numerous reports of phishing scams with regard to vaccines for COVID-19.

One instance consisted of scammers allegedly posing as clinic workers, offering vaccine shots for $100.

Some residents only realized there was no vaccination clinic until they had been scammed.

County officials have said there is no cost associated with COVID-19 vaccinations at Merced County facilities, or others statewide.

Merced County residents are encouraged to apply for a vaccination appointment through their local healthcare providers, any established hospital where vaccines are offered, and through the county’s website.

The clinics are by appointment only. Registration can be done through the county’s newly launched website (vaccinatemercedcounty.com).