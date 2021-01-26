Atwater police investigating first homicide of the year after boy dies in shooting

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Atwater Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year after a shooting killed one victim and injured another on Tuesday night, according to Police Chief Michael Salvador.

Both victims were boys under the age of 18.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting to the 1400 block of East Bellevue Avenue in Atwater at 4:50 p.m., according to a news release.

Officers found two boys with gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene, police said. Officers and emergency personnel attempted life-saving activities. One was declared dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a Modesto hospital and is in stable condition, according to Salvador.

The victims’ identities are being withheld due to both being minors. An autopsy is pending, police said. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

“It’s under investigation,” Salvador said. “It’s really early.”

The Atwater Police Department is asking public assistance in providing surveillance video in the area at the time of the shooting or any relevant information. The public can provide information by calling police at 209-357-6384 or by email at police@atwater.org. Ask for Detective Sergeant Brum or Detectives Vierra and Aguilar.