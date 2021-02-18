Suspect arrested for alleged guns possession after north Merced shooting that injured man

Merced police say a man was arrested on weapons possession charges in the aftermath of a shooting Wednesday in north Merced.

According to police, officers responded at 11:22 a.m. to the 1300 block of Derby Drive for a report of shots fired in the area, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Police said they received a report that a white BMW had left the area with multiple bullet holes in the side of the vehicle.

While officers investigated the area, a 48-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds walked into Mercy Medical Center Merced. The victim was not cooperative and supplied little information to officers, police said.

The BMW was located by officers parked at the corner of Derby Drive and Alviso Drive. Officers approached the vehicle and located two males walking away.

Both of the males were detained by officers and 23-year-old Da’vonya Shepherd was found to be in possession of an AR-15 type pistol as well as a loaded handgun, according to the release.

Shepherd was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon on person and felony participation in criminal street gang activity, according to jail records.

Police said the other male was released without charges and detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.