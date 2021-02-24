Suspect wanted in Merced shooting that left man in critical condition, police say

George Meza. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a December shooting in Merced that has hospitalized one man.

George Meza, 28, was identified by Merced police as the suspect in the Dec. 2 shooting in the 1400 block of West 10th Street, according to a news release. The victim in the case, a 28 year old man, was shot in the head.

Police said Meza is wanted on an active warrant for shooting at an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and other weapon related charges.

A suspect identified as Angelo Guzman, 26, has already been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Detective John Pinnegar.

Guzman was in Texas at the time of his arrest in late December and was extradited back to California in January. Pinnegar said he reached out to authorities in Austin and Guzman was taken into custody.

Guzman was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of various charges including attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic rifle, felon in possession of a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling/building/occupied motor vehicle and parole revocation, according to jail records.

According to Pinnegar, the victim has been unable to speak to law enforcement due to his condition which is still considered critical. Police said the shooting may have been gang related.