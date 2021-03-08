Identity of man killed in Los Banos shooting released by Merced County coroner

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Los Banos homicide on March 3 as 39-year-old Jacob Fuchser of Los Banos, according to coroner’s office spokesman Deputy Daryl Allen.

Los Banos Police said officers responded to the 700 block of Iowa Avenue at 12:24 p.m. for a report of a shooting and disturbance.

Officers located the victim unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene.

The Los Banos Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Detective-Sgt. Jesse Ceja at 209-827-2507 or Detective Luis Beltran at 209-827-2536.

Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling 209-827-2545 or by accessing the department’s website and clicking on “Report Criminal Activity Anonymously,” according to police.

Tips can also be submitted by contacting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by calling 855-725-2420 or by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.