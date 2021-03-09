Identity of 14-year-old juvenile killed in Merced shooting released by coroner’s office

The Merced Police Department investigates the scene of a shooting that killed a 14-year-old male in the 1100 block of P Street in Merced, Calif., on Monday, March 8, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Monday’s shooting homicide on P Street in Merced as 14-year-old Cristian Alonso-Andrade of Merced.

Merced Police Department officers responded to the scene at 12:53 p.m. to a call of gunshots in the 1100 block of P Street.

Officers learned the teen had been shot and was reported to be unconscious. Emergency medical aid was provided to the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Merced police detectives and the Merced Gang Violence Suppression Unit are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling the tip line at 209-385-4725.