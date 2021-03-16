CHP identifies human remains found in rubble of December homeless encampment fire

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities have identified human remains found in the rubble of a homeless encampment fire in Merced on New Year’s Eve.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga, the victim was identified as 34-year-old Car Tyler Adams of Turlock. Authorities believe Adams was a transient.

The CHP is investigating the death as a homicide and declined to release additional details while the investigation is ongoing. According to Zuniga, no suspects have been arrested and investigators are searching for witnesses and following leads as they work to piece together the sequence of events before the death.

The fire occurred at about 7 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in an encampment hidden by tall brush east of highway 99 near R Street, according to the CHP. As firefighters were mopping up the scene, they found the human remains in burned rubble.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP investigator Martinez at 209-356-6621 or CHP investigator Villegas at 209-356-6631.