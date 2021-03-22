Merced police seek public’s help locating homicide suspect wanted in death of 14-year-old

Authorities have asked the public for help locating homicide suspect Carlos Maldonado-Pizarro, 21, of Stevinson. According to police, Maldonado-Pizarro was identified as a suspect in the March 8, 2021, shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in the 1100 block of P Street in Merced. Authorities are looking for Maldonado-Pizarro and his red four-door Honda Accord with license plate 6FNJ333. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who has been identified as a suspect in the shooting death of a 14-year-old Merced juvenile.

Carlos Maldonado-Pizarro, 21, of Stevinson, has been identified as a suspect in the March 8, 2021 shooting death of Cristian Alonso-Andrade, 14, of Merced, police said in a news release.

Police said there is an active warrant for his arrest. He is currently wanted on suspicion of homicide with gang enhancements and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

The public should not try to apprehend Maldonado-Pizarro. Police said they are looking for him and his vehicle, a red four-door Honda Accord with license plate 6FNJ333.

Police responded to the shooting on March 8, at 12:53 p.m. in the 1100 block of P Street. Officers located the 14-year-old victim with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Emergency medical aid was provided to the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.