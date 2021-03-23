Livingston police investigating after two teenagers found with gunshot wounds

The Livingston Police Department. Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Authorities are investigating after two teenagers were shot in Livingston on Monday.

Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of Park Street and 7th Street for a report of shots fired, according to a Livingston Police Department news release.

The officers found an 18-year-old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown, police said.

While police were investigating they were notified of the second gunshot victim. The 19-year-old male victim had been driven to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said his condition is also unknown.

Livingston police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jason Barkus at 209-394-7916 or by email at jbarkus@livingstonpd.org. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-394-3640.