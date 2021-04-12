Crime
Merced police arrest 26-year-old suspect in hit-and-run crash that injured elderly man
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in an April 8 hit-and-run crash in Merced that left an elderly pedestrian with major injuries.
Christian Cortez was taken into custody after Merced Police Officer Nathan McKinnon conducted a follow-up investigation into the crash, reported on West 16th Street near the Auto Resources car lot, according to a department news release.
Police said Cortez was located at a residence after the crash and admitted to causing it.
The day of the crash at 16th and O streets, the 75-year-old man was found in the gutter on the north side of the road near O Street, police said. He has a laceration to his head, and was taken to a Modesto hospital.
Cortez was booking into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of hit and run.
