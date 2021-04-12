Crime

Merced police arrest 26-year-old suspect in hit-and-run crash that injured elderly man

Sun-Star staff

Merced police said they arrested the driver of this car as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that injured an elderly man.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in an April 8 hit-and-run crash in Merced that left an elderly pedestrian with major injuries.

Christian Cortez was taken into custody after Merced Police Officer Nathan McKinnon conducted a follow-up investigation into the crash, reported on West 16th Street near the Auto Resources car lot, according to a department news release.

Police said Cortez was located at a residence after the crash and admitted to causing it.

The day of the crash at 16th and O streets, the 75-year-old man was found in the gutter on the north side of the road near O Street, police said. He has a laceration to his head, and was taken to a Modesto hospital.

Cortez was booking into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of hit and run.

Merced police ask anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Mckinnon at 209-388-7753 or by email at mckinnonn@cityofmerced.org. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.
